Palmucci Seeks Expanded Voting Options

By SCOTT JACKSON

Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci is seeking to make it easier for Quincy residents to submit ballots during the November election.

Palmucci will introduce a resolution at the City Council meeting on Monday asking the city’s election department to formulate a plan to send and receive ballots by mail for the election that takes into account delays seen in the last several months with postal service.

The resolution asks that the election department consider placing kiosks for residents for residents to drop-off their ballots in neighborhoods throughout the city that could be monitored in-person. He suggests that drop boxes be located at public buildings, such as firehouses. There is presently a drop-off kiosk outside City Hall.

The resolution also asks that the election department explore the possibility of establishing a ballot pick-up program in coordination with the Quincy Police Department and the Secretary of the State’s Office.

In addition, the resolution asks the election department to consider allowing curbside voting at locations throughout the city.

The City Council on Monday will also vote on polling places that will be used on Election Day, Nov. 3.

The proposed polling places in the city would remain are mostly unchanged from the Sept. 1 state primary, but two precincts in Ward 2 – Precinct 2 and 3A – would have their polling place moved 1000 Southern Artery to the Clifford Marshall Elementary School.

Two other polling places at senior housing developments, O’Brien Towers and 95 Martensen St., would remain unchanged.

The City Council will meet remotely Monday via Zoom. The session begins at 5:30 p.m. with a finance committee meeting to discuss a proposed $14 million bond to convert the office building at 178 Old Colony Ave. into a special education learning center.

The Zoom ID for Monday’s meeting is 863 1445 1110. The call-in number is 646-558-8656.

The meeting will also air live on QATV Channel 9.