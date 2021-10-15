Palmucci Seeks Updates On FoxRock Plans For Quincy Center

By SCOTT JACKSON

Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci wants to get an update from FoxRock Properties on its plans for the Ross Lot in Quincy Center. He also wants to hear from legal counsel to review the pact between the city and FoxRock that allows the company to develop the lot.

Palmucci plans to introduce a resolution to that effect at Monday’s meeting of the City Council. The council will meet remotely via Zoom that evening starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will also air live on QATV.

FoxRock and Mayor Thomas Koch had negotiated a land disposition agreement, which the City Council approved in June 2019, allowing the company to acquire a portion of the Ross Lot from the city and to redevelop it. That LDA also allowed the company to buy out the city’s right of reverter at 114 Whitwell St., formerly home to Quincy Medical Center, freeing it up for a residential redevelopment. The developer agreed to pay the city $4.25 million as part of the pact.

FoxRock’s plans for the Ross Lot site – as first introduced to the council in early 2019 – called for the construction of a 200,000-square-foot medical office building, a 140-room hotel and 110 units of affordable or workforce housing.

Development at the Ross Lot site has yet to commence, as Palmucci noted in his resolution. FoxRock went before the Planning Board with plans for the first time on Sept. 8 and is scheduled to appear before the board again in November.

FoxRock’s plans, as presented to the Planning Board, call for a 150,000-square-foot office building, 125 hotel rooms, and 200 apartments. FoxRock did not say whether any of those apartments would be set aside for affordable housing at the Sept. 8; following the meeting, a spokesperson for the company told The Sun “The project will have to go in front of the affordable housing trust which will determine the affordability requirements for the project.”

In his resolution, Palmucci wrote FoxRock in September “publicly retreated from its commitment to create affordable housing” on the former Ross Lot, and that the 2019 LDA would allow the city to take back a portion of the land for $1 if the affordable housing requirement is not met. Alternatively, Palmucci said the city could require FoxRock to pay an additional fee, based on the land’s current appraised value, to construct market-rate housing.

Among other steps, Palmucci’s resolution asks FoxRock to appear at a future council meeting to discuss its plans for the Ross Lot site; seeks hearings with legal counsel to review the LDA; and asks the Koch administration for a new appraisal of the portion of the Ross Lot site on which the residential development would be built.

In a separate resolution, Palmucci asks that FoxRock appear before the council to discuss how the company will maintain public safety and compliance federal, state and local regulations while developing the Ross Lot site, and to address whether or not they plan to hire locally for the project.