Pamela Blue Whitney Maher, 66

Pamela Blue Whitney Maher, a loving wife and mother, passed away May 7, 2021, at the age of 66 at the Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL, due to COVID-19 complications.

Pamela was born on June 30, 1954 in Bridgeport, CT to Warren Joseph and Edna Blue Whitney. Pamela was raised in Bridgeport, CT; Hawaii and La Jolla, California; and lived with her husband of 44 years, Edward M. Maher and her daughter, Amber Michael Maher in La Jolla; the Los Angeles area and Quincy, Massachusetts.

Pamela was a descendant of Sir. Whitney and Stephen Hopkins. Pamela was preceded in death by her father, Warren Joseph Whitney and her mother, Edna Blue Whitney and her brother Gregory Scott Whitney.

She is survived by her husband, Edward M. Maher and her daughter, Amber M. Maher; her sister-in-law, Eileen B. Maher-Campbell and her longtime friend, Rev. Lorraine Baritz.

Pamela was very passionate about her career and spread her creativity into her community. Pamela loved her career as an Administrative Secretary/Graphic Artist for more than 35 years both in Southern California at the Los Feliz Hills School in Los Angeles, California, and at the Point Webster Grammar School and Quincy High School at the Quincy Public School System in Quincy.

Pamela was the President of the Quincy Educational Employees Union, SEIU Local 888, AFL-CIO for many years.

Pamela was honored on Jan. 15, 1997 by William Jefferson Clinton, President of the United States, for her commitment and activism on behalf of the greater good of the United States.

Pamela was awarded one of the highest honors of her church by the Founder of the Church of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard. She was a Humanitarian, a Volunteer Minister at her church and a Founding Narconon Staff Member. She received numerous commendations from her church for her active support of church programs.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10:15 a.m. at The Tirrell Room, 254 Quarry St., Quincy. It will be held outside, depending on the weather.