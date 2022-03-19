Pamela J. Quigley, 57

Pamela J. (Shields) Quigley, of Plymouth, originally from Quincy, died at home surrounded by her family on March 17, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 57.

The beloved wife of Kevin J. Quigley of Plymouth. Cherished mother of Matthew Quigley and his wife Caitlyn of Braintree, Daniel Quigley and his wife Angela of Hanover, Shawn Quigley and his girlfriend Annabelle Torres of Plymouth, and Brianna Quigley and her boyfriend Julian Tamburro of Plymouth. Devoted Nana of Samantha and Cameron Quigley. Daughter of the late Arthur and Jeanne (Long) Shields Loving sister of David Shields of Kingston, Jacquelyn Burkhead of Plymouth and Christine Mirabito of Quincy. Daughter in law of Eleanor Quigley of Quincy and the late James Quigley Sister in law of James Quigley and his wife Kathy of Quincy, Annmarie Florentine of Weymouth, Stephen Quigley of Middleboro, and the late Ellen Quigley of Quincy. Pam is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A graduate of Quincy High School in 1982, she worked numerous jobs over the next 40 years. After the birth of her first child she decided being a mother was her most important job. Pam loved spending time with her family especially during the holidays. Pam had a love for shopping which made for some great Christmas’s and birthdays for her kids and grandkids. She became a phenomenal cook over the years and insisted on family sit down dinners almost every night. She loved the beach and taking long walks on the Plymouth water front with her two dogs Rosie and Lily. She and her husband Kevin shared a love for music, going to many concerts over the years including Bob Seger 6 times as well as KC and the Sunshine Band,Earth Wind and Fire, The Gap Band, Kool and the Gang and the J.Geils band. They cherished these times because they could just “let loose”. Pams love of being a mother could only be matched with her love of being a Nana. She was loved so much and will be truly missed.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A – Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pamela may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360.