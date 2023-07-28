Pamela R. Fanning, 75

Pamela Rita Fanning, a life-long resident of Quincy, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the age of 75.

Pam was born in Quincy on April 4, 1948, and was the daughter of the late Frances Florence (Guzzi) and Bruce Fanning. She was a lifelong resident of Wollaston, attended local schools and graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1966. Pam worked for MIB Insurance Group as a data processor for over 25 years.

The most important part of Pam’s life was her family, as she treasured everyone. Pam, lovingly known as “Meme” is survived by her seven nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great grandnieces, and great grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters Judy Abbott, Dale Coull and her husband Stuart Coull of Quincy, MA.

Meme loved to work in her garden and play solitaire on her computer with her dog Foxy by her side.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, July 31, 2023, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Pam’s name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.