Pamela S. Sawyer, 79

Pamela S. Sawyer, age 79, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at AccentCare Inpatient Hospice Center in Milton, in the comfort of her loving family.

Pamela was born in Boston, to the late Chester R. and Betty (Robinson) Sawyer. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1961. She earned an Associate’s degree in Criminal Justice from Quincy Junior College and a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Massachusetts Boston.

Pam owned and operated her own daycare in Quincy for many years and was lovingly known as “Nana Pam” to her daycare families. Prior to that, she was employed as an administrative assistant at the Faulkner Hospital and Children’s Hospital.

Pam was an active member of the Quincy Point Congregational Church, and a former longtime member of Bethany Congregational Church in Quincy.

She was an avid fan of the Boston sports teams. An active woman, she enjoyed tap dancing and Zumba in her later years. She was also very social and enjoyed spending time with friends.

Pam’s passion in life was her family. She especially enjoyed attending her grandchildrens’ sporting events.

Devoted mother of Danielle E. Palmariello and her husband Anthony of Ipswich, Allison K. Cayer and her husband Shawn of Quincy, and the late Brian E. Spring.

Loving grandmother of Brianna Mogan, Lauren Palmariello, Ryan Kelson, and Charlie Kelson. Step grandmother of Shawn, Patrick, Andrew, and Matthew Cayer, Domenic and Christian Palmariello. Cherished great grandmother of Wyatt Mogan.

Dear sister of Victoria Smith of Quincy.

Pam is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, May 16, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 17, at 10 a.m. Reverend Kimberly J. Murphy, Pastor of Quincy Point Congregational Church, will officiate. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Pamela’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.