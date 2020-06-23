Pamela Wyman, 44, of Medford, died June 10 at her home.

Born in Quincy, she was the loving daughter of Bruce and Nancy Wyman. In addition to her parents she is survived by her grandmother Dolores Wyman, her sister Jennifer Wyman and her nieces Hannah and Samantha whom she cherished with a love they will never forget. In addition, she is survived by many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

A graduate of Fontbonne Academy ’94 and Johnson and Wales ’98. For eighteen years she worked at Boston IVF as a site supervisor.

Ms. Wyman had a generous heart and a zest for life that knew no bounds. Whether it was a cruise to anywhere or a trip to the lake with her loyal, loving friends.

She loved children and had many extended nieces and nephews who will always remember her as “Auntie Pam.”

As a breast cancer, survivor she fought to live her life to the fullest. Her smile, laugh and witty disposition will be missed by all.

She will be laid to rest in St. Michael’s Episcopal Church Garden of Seasons in Milton in a private ceremony due to restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Memorial donations may be made to The Healing Garden, 145 Boston Rd., Harvard, MA 01451.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.