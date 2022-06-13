Panagiotes Lymberopoulos, 42

Panagiotes “Peter” Lymberopoulos, 42, and a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on June 2, 2022.

Peter was preceded in death by his father Vasilios, his mother Giannoula, and his cherished sister Diana “Sula” Lymberopoulos. Peter leaves behind his beloved brother Harilaos “Harry” Lymberopoulos of Quincy and survived by his loving Aunt Gregoria Scopelitis of Norwood as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins in the United States, Greece, and Australia.

Peter was born in Quincy MA on March 22, 1980. He was a member of the graduating class from North Quincy High School in 1998. He has been working in sales for an electrical supply distributor. Peter was a collector of vintage toys and NBA Retro brand sneakers. He loved living in the United States as well as traveling to Greece learning about his family’s country and heritage.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Peter’s burial on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy MA.

Arrangements are being handled by Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy 02170. For online condolences, please visit hamellydon.com.