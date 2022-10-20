Candidate Nomination Papers Available Soon For Ward 4 Special Election

By SCOTT JACKSON

Candidates looking to run in the special election for the Ward 4 City Council seat following the departure of Brian Palmucci will be able to start circulating nomination papers in early November.

City Clerk Nicole Crispo said the board of registrars would release nomination papers for the special election on or around Tuesday, Nov. 1. Candidates must be residents of Ward 4 – which includes parts of South and West Quincy – to run for the seat.

To qualify for the ballot, would-be candidates will be required to obtain 50 signatures from residents registered to vote within the ward. That is the same signature as a regular municipal election.

The timeline for the election will be set by city councillors when they convene again on Monday, Nov. 14. Crispo said she expects that candidates will have 35 to 45 days to gather the requisite signatures to qualify for the ballot. A preliminary election, if necessary, would take place in mid-January with the final election in mid-February.

The winner of the special election will serve out the remainder of Palmucci’s term, which expires at the end of 2023. The next regular municipal election – during which all nine seats on the City Council, plus the mayor and three School Committee seats, will appear on the ballot – is set for November 2023.

Palmucci is expected to resign from the Ward 4 seat in the coming days after his appointment as an associate justice of the District Court was unanimously confirmed on Wednesday by the Governor’s Council.

In an email, Palmucci said he was looking forward to serving on the bench.

“I’m thankful to the Governor and Lt. Governor for their nomination, and the Governor’s Council for their confirmation. I look forward to the incredible opportunity to help people that being a judge in the District Court will bring,” he wrote. “I’ve spent my professional career working in public service and the law. This position allows me to continue doing both.”

Palmucci said he was unsure of when he will be sworn-in, but his first day in his new job will be Monday, Oct. 31.

Palmucci has represented Ward 4 on the City Council since 2010 and is the longest-serving member of the council currently. He ran unopposed in the most recent municipal election in 2021 and is in the first year of a two-year term.

Two potential candidates for the Ward 4 seat, Joel Buenaventura of Common Street and Matthew Lyons of Willard Street, have established campaign committees in recent weeks, according to records filed with the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance.