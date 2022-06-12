Parade, Fireworks Salute ‘Stars And Stripes” At 71st Flag Day Celebration

Thousands turned out Saturday to celebrate the “Stars and Stripes” at Quincy’s 71st Flag Day festivities that featured a patriotic parade and spectacular fireworks display over Black’s Creek.

The parade renewed a tradition that started with the Koch Club and is now presented by the City of Quincy. This year’s parade honorees were Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito who marched with Mayor Thomas Koch, the chairman of the Flag Day Committee, as the grand marshal. Also honored was Marilyn Nestor who received the Richard J. and Simone N. Koch Youth Service Award. Nestor, who rode along the parade route with family on a red-white-and-blue decorated float, was recognized for her countless hours volunteering for the Koch Club’s girls’ softball and bowling programs for decade.

The parade featured an array of bands, floats and specialty units and began at the intersection of Coddington and Washington Streets and proceeded north on Hancock Street and turned right onto Merrymount Parkway before disbanding near Adams Field. Parade goers then flowed into Pageant Field for a flag raising ceremony. The celebration was capped off by a dazzling display of fireworks over Black’s Creek. The fireworks display was sponsored by Quirk Auto Dealerships.

Here are some photos taken at Saturday’s Flag Day Parade and fireworks display. More coverage in The Quincy Sun.

Rockets red glare illuminate a giant American Flag suspended by two cranes at the start of Saturday’s fireworks display over Black’s Creek that capped off the city’s 71st annual Flag Day celebration. Thousands enjoyed the show from Pageant Field. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Youngsters march with a banner welcoming spectators to the 71st annual Quincy Flag Day Parade Saturday. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Mayor Thomas Koch, chairman of the Quincy Flag Day Committee, and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito wave to spectactors along the parade route near Central Middle School Saturday. Polito was honored as this year’s Flag Day Parade grand marshal. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
McGruff the Crime Dog was among the specialty units featured in Saturday’s Flag Day Parade in Quincy. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Youngsters show their patriotic spirit waving and holding American flags from the grand marshal float recognizing this year’s honoree Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Combined Quincy-North Quincy High School Marching Band is led by the color guard as it proceeds along Hancock Street near Veterans’ Memorial Stadium during Saturday’s Quincy Flag Day Parade. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Students in the Quincy-North Quincy High School marching band play a patriotic number in Saturday’s Quincy Flag Day Parade. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
North Quincy High School quiz show team that won this year’s WGBH state competition waves along the route of the 71st annual Quincy Flag Day Parade Saturday. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Two youngsters show their patriotism as they enjoy the Quincy Flag Day Parade Saturday. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Marilyn Nestor, a longtime volunteer for the Koch Club, waves from a float recognizing her as this year’s recipient of the Richard J. and Simone N. Koch Youth Service Award. The Quincy Flag Day Parade was started by the Koch Club more than 70 years ago.”Marilyn played a large role in promoting opportunities for girls and young women through the Koch Club recreational programs,” said Mayor Thomas Koch, chairman of the Flag Day Parade. “She helped run the bowling and softball programs that benefited thousands of Quincy females through the many years she volunteered,” the mayor added. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
“Daffy-Dill” the clown offers a youngster a slice of a “Domino’s Pizza” along the route of Saturday’s Quincy Flag Day Parade. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Revolutionary War-era dressed militia fire a volley during Saturday’s Quincy Flag Day Parade. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Keeping her eyes on that grand old flag, a youngster proudly waves “Old Glory” as she and hundreds of other local children marched in Saturday’s Quincy Flag Day Parade. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Large American Flag hoisted by two oversized cranes was an inspiring and patriotic backdrop for Saturday’s Flag Day Parade fireworks display at Pageant Field and Black’s Creek. Quincy Sun Photos/Robert Bosworth

Share this!