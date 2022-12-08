Parents Voice Support For Quincy Teachers; Superintendent Hopeful New Contract Is Close

By SCOTT JACKSON

More than a dozen parents showed their support for the city’s teachers during a meeting of the Quincy School Committee on Wednesday as the school board and the Quincy Education Association continue to negotiate a new contract.

In response to those comments, Supt. Kevin Mulvey said the school board is bargaining in good faith, expressed optimism that the matter could be resolved this month, and described many of the claims made by parents as “flatly false.”

Eight parents spoke during the open forum portion of the School Committee’s meeting on Wednesday – a meeting that began with the committee convening behind closed doors in executive session for an hour. Nine letters, all of them supporting the Quincy Education Association, were read into the record as well.

Those parents who spoke at the meeting said the teachers are seeking a better parental leave policy, changes to the longevity pay structure, and caseload caps for special education teachers and specialists.

“First, thank you for offering our teachers a fair wage increase. But, anyone that has ever worked for a union knows – and I know as a former union worker – that the devil is in the details of the contracts,” said Gina Favata, a Fenno Street resident. “Those little details are the pieces that keep people in their jobs, protect workers from unfair practices. The details are the quality of life pieces that keep employees from burning out and moving out.

“Parental leave, longevity pay, and caseload caps are details that matter.”

Amy Bacchieri, a Hobomack Road resident, said she taught English in the district for 18 years but had to resign last year “because the work load and the stress load was actually unsustainable for our family,” though her husband continues to teach in the school system.

“My former colleagues are asking for help to address the working condition issues that are dragging teachers like me to burnout and to leave. They are asking for things that are not only reasonable but necessary,” Bacchieri said. “They are the ones who know what the district needs, so why are we not listening to them? They are asking for support they desperately need to make this job manageable and ultimately better for our children.”

Melissa Ricci of Barbour Terrace, a speech language pathologist in a nearby school district, said educators are leaving Quincy because of high caseloads.

“Of course the SLPs and other service providers are leaving Quincy to go to other towns – of course they are. Please don’t tell us of here, the parents in Quincy, that the reasons for the vacancies is the labor shortage,” Ricci said. “This has been going on for a long time in Quincy. These high caseloads and workloads have been a problem in Quincy for…a long, long time.

“Until the caseloads and workloads become reasonable, we are not going to draw the talented teachers we need to come work for us. We are not going to keep the talented staff that we already have.”

Liz Speakman, a Merrymount Road resident and the co-chair of the Citywide PTO, said the organization stands by Quincy’s educators just as those teachers stood by students during the pandemic.

“We are here to stand with them. When they say they need something from us as a community, from us as parents, we stand ready to say, ‘what do you need, how can we help?’ and that is the showing that we have here tonight and the many letters that we got submitted,” Speakman said.

“These are the courageous folks who are willing to speak publicly, and the folks that have childcare and who weren’t having to work. There are so many other parents out there who don’t have the capacity or ability to show up tonight that stand with our teachers because we love them and we are so grateful for every minute that they put into our kids.”

Following the comments at open forum, Mulvey said the School Committee and Quincy Education Association have held ten bargaining sessions since June. The two sides were scheduled to meet on Nov. 28, but that session was continued at the union’s request, he said, and will meet again on Dec. 21. The school board had agreed, he added, to limit commentary on what was said during those sessions to avoid a public battle.

“Our goal is to continue to negotiate in good faith and to do so respectfully and not to get into public commentary – which, by the way, I have to say a lot of the commentary that you heard tonight is just not true, flatly false,” Mulvey said.

The superintendent said Quincy has some of the lowest class sizes in the state. Mulvey said he and his leadership team work daily and late into the night, “to make sure that our class sizes are reasonable [and] that our caseloads are effective for our students.” The school board provides additional funding, when needed, to keep class sizes low, he added, and “has done so year in and year out.”

While the district is looking to hire additional paraprofessionals and substitutes, Mulvey said there is currently just one vacant teaching position. That position, an informational technology teacher, is something five other nearby districts are also looking to fill, he said. Quincy has worked with Granite Telecommunications to bring in experts in the IT field to teach those students.

The district offers parental leave as well as unlimited use of sick time to care for sick family members, Mulvey said, and longevity pay. James Mullaney, the district’s director of business affairs, said there are two different longevity plans for educators. Eligible teachers who participate in Longevity Plan B are eligible to receive payments totaling $15,500 during their final three years of employment.

In closing, Mulvey said he was hopeful both sides could come to an agreement soon.

“We will get there, but we just ask for patience, we ask for respect and we ask for the ground rules to be followed and we ask for honesty. But, to bring allegations in open forum that are just not true, allegations that make it look like Quincy does not have the students’ best interest in heart, is just totally unfortunate, unfounded and I hope we don’t see it again,” Mulvey said.

“We are here to bargain in good faith. This body has done that from the very beginning, we are committed to doing that moving forward, and I hope we can reach a resolution on Dec. 21.”

Mayor Thomas Koch, who is the chairperson of the school board, said he too was optimistic the two sides could reach an accord. Koch reiterated that he would not accept a contract that gave teachers a lower salary increase than what police and firefighters received this fall; those unions agreed to new three-year contracts with 3 percent annual raises.

“I hope that we can get there. I’ve said that I always treat everybody equally from my position. Salary, I would not accept anything less than [what] everybody else got for teachers by any means,” Koch said.

The mayor also questioned the Massachusetts Teachers Associations’ involvement in the bargaining process.

“I do question some of the motives and some of the perhaps influence the MTA has over the QEA. That troubles me a little bit. We’re into one session or two sessions, and the membership are wearing shirts in June, different colored shirts to send a message? What’s the message?” Koch said, adding the most recent contract did not expire until September.

“That stuff troubles me.”

Committee member Tina Cahill said the committee does value the city’s teachers.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the work the teachers do in the classroom every day and the inference that we as a school committee take them for granted is upsetting to me and I’m concerned about the inaccurate information that is being shared about contract negotiations on social media and in the community,” Cahill said.

“We cannot comment on the specifics and we shouldn’t comment on the specifics, and neither should the QEA.”

Committee member Emily Lebo, a former teacher and administrator in the district, said she could not be more pleased with or proud of the city’s educators. The school board is trying to come to a compromise with the union, she added.

“We have been trying to compromise and it doesn’t feel like anything is coming back for us to compromise with,” Lebo said. “It’s a little discouraging to hear people saying that we’re not compromising and we don’t have respect for our teachers when we can’t…come out and publicly say what’s in the negotiations.”

Committee member Paul Bregoli, a former educator and QEA representative, said the current negotiations are unlike any he has seen before.

“The way negotiations have gone this go around is like nothing I have ever seen before in the city, and I don’t know where it is coming from. The mayor alluded to the MTA. I think they’re part of the problem. They are not part of the solution,” Bregoli said.

“I hope you see I am upset.”