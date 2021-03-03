Patricia A. Barrows

Patricia A. “Pat” (Murphy) Barrows of Quincy passed away with her loving family in presence on February 28, 2021.

She was the beloved wife of Bernard “Bernie” Barrows and devoted mom to Steven and Brian Barrows. Beloved daughter to Jack and Edna Murphy of North Weymouth where she grew up. Loved by her sisters Arlene (Ed) Romans and their families, Michael (Bernadette) Rich (Karrie) Tom (Marie) and their children. Loving sister to Joanne Murphy who resides in Englewood, FL. Predeceased by her brothers John and Billy. Proud Grammy to Samantha, Johnny and Brian and many great grandchildren. Also survived by many grand nephews and nieces to continue her legacy. Dear lifelong friends Dick and Jane Ahern and Margy White.

She worked for the state of Massachusetts Rehab Commission. She loved her job and people she worked with.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N Main St. #104, Natick MA 01760 in honor of Steven Barrows; the Oncology Division for Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 c/o Rebecca Katzin in memory of Patricia Barrows; or the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370.

A memorial Mass and celebration of life shall be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.