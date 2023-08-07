Patricia A. Buckley, 81

Patricia A. (Curry) Buckley, age 81, of Quincy, formerly of Holbrook, died peacefully, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born in Fall River, to the late Thomas O. and Catherine (Finucane) Curry. She was a graduate of Point Loma High School in San Diego, Calif., Class of 1960. She was also a graduate of Winthrop Community Hospital School of Nursing.

She lived in Quincy for thirteen years, previously in Holbrook for over forty-five years. Patricia was also a summer resident of Dennisport for over thirty years and enjoyed spending the last ten winter seasons in Bradenton, Fla.

Patricia was employed as a licensed practical nurse for twenty years at the former Quincy City Hospital and later at various nursing homes and health agencies, retiring in 2007.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Leo, her family, and friends.

Most of all, Patricia was devoted to her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and two great granddaughters, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for sixty years of Leo J. Buckley, Jr., the love of her life.

Devoted mother of Cheryl A. Stull of North Dighton, Kathleen A. Glass of Quincy, Brian J. Buckley of Taunton, and Michael J. Buckley of Quincy.

Loving grandmother of Ronald J. Stull, Jr. and his wife Kayla, Kristen Cain, Jason Cain, and Michael Glass. Cherished great grandmother of Lily and Lia Stull.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy, on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. Interment private.

For those who wish, donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

