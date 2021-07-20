Patricia A. Caldwell, 79

Patricia A. (Tajc) Caldwell, 79, of Quincy, died peacefully on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Carney Hospital in Boston.

Born in Pennsylvania on April 10, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Irene (Stefanik) Tajc. Patricia attended local schools and graduated from Quincy High School.

A homemaker, she was devoted to her family and loved them more than anything. She enjoyed the time she had watching her grandchildren as they grew. Patricia was always active in the children’s and grandchildren’s extracurricular activities. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading at home.

Everyone who knew Patricia would know that her favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved celebrating with her family on Christmas Eve and enjoying the togetherness that the season brought. Patricia was a kind, loving and selfless person. She was the best wife, mother and grandmother anyone could ask for. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Patricia was the beloved wife of Frederick M. Caldwell. The two married on June 23, 1962, and together they shared 59 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Frederick M. Caldwell, Jr. and his wife Sheila of Weymouth, Kathleen V. “Vicki” Orcutt and her husband Bruce of Plymouth and Kevin J. Caldwell and his wife Kristen of Weymouth. Loving grandmother of 12 and the loving great grandmother of one. Dear sister of Kathleen Boucher and her husband Edward of Florida, Pamela Centamore and her husband Russell of Plymouth and Mark Tajc of Quincy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, July 25, 2021, 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Monday, July 26, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 East Concord St., Boston, MA 02118.