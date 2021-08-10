Patricia A. Daly

Patricia Ann (Gibbons) Daly of Hingham, formerly of Quincy, passed away August 7.

She was born and raised in Quincy and graduated from Rosary Academy in Watertown. She worked for many years as the office manager for Drs. Cotter & Doyle in Quincy before retiring at the age of 80.

She was previously a parishioner at St. Agatha Church in Milton and member of the St. Agatha Guild. In her free time, she loved to watch Fox News, knit, read, go out to dinner, and cheer on Tom Brady.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agatha Church, Milton Thursday morning at 10:30 am. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, to follow. Visiting hours will be held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Thursday morning prior to the Mass from 8:30 to 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Tunnels to Towers Foundation at 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or info@tunnel2towers.org.