Patricia A. Donovan, 94

Patricia A. (McClelland) Donovan of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at age 94.

A lifelong resident of Quincy, she was the daughter of the late Robert S. McClelland and Beatrice (Fraser) McClelland. Pat loved her years growing up in Houghs Neck, and raising her family there, surrounded by family and many wonderful friends.

Later in life, Pat enjoyed spending winters in Florida with Shorty and traveling with family and friends to as many places as she could. She was a devoted member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church for most of her life and carried fond memories of the faith and fellowship she found there.

The beloved wife of Francis “Shorty” Donovan. Patricia was the loving mother of the late Michael Donovan and his wife Kathy of Scituate, Karen Picarski and her husband Paul of Quincy, Maureen Donovan of Winthrop, Patricia Porreca and her husband Ron of Needham, Kevin Donovan and his wife Sharon of Pembroke, Ronald Donovan of Natick, Francis Donovan, Jr. of Hingham, and Katie Donovan of Weymouth. She was the sister of the late Grace Liesman, Robert McClelland, Shirley Driscoll, Jean Caruso and Mary Congdon. Cherished Nana of 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in the Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. For those that cannot gather together with Patricia’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.