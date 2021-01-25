Patricia A. Downey

Patricia Ann “Patti D” (McCarthy) Downey of Quincy died January 21, 2021.

Patti was a lifelong North Quincy resident, graduating from North Quincy High School, Curry College, and Boston City School of Nursing with her nursing degree. She was passionate about helping people and worked as an infection control nurse and then retired from Boston Medical Center as an OBGYN nurse.

Patti adored being a grandmother to her two granddaughters and enjoyed taking them to the zoo and spending time with them. She loved to travel; her and her husband Jimmy went on a cruise every year and traveled all over the world together. Her faith was very important to her and she went to church every Sunday. She was a caring and compassionate woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of James Downey of Quincy, formerly Jamaica Plain. Loving mother of Colleen Downey of Quincy and her partner Matthew Kidd and Kimberly Downey and her partner Peter Headley of Quincy. Cherished sister of Maryjane Smith of Saginaw, Michigan, Barbara Baker and her husband Richard of Plymouth, Joseph McCarthy and his wife Nancy of Middleboro, and Michael McCarthy and his wife Barbara of Weymouth. Dear cousin to Margaret Bonner and her husband James of Weymouth. Loving grandmother of Nicole Eades and her partner Philip Peresada and Grace Kidd of Quincy. Also survived by many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 9-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY followed by a funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 11 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patti may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.