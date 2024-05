Patricia A. (Wysocki) Guglielmi, fondly remembered as Pat, departed this life on April 20, 2024, in the comfort of her Quincy home, encircled by her devoted children.

Services will be held at Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Avenue, Milton on Saturday May 18th, at 10:00am with a procession to Milton Cemetery, followed by a private brunch, details to be shared separately.

See www.alfreddthomas.com for full obituary.