Patricia A. Kasparian, 81

Patricia A. “Pat” (Cyr) Kasparian, 81, of Quincy died peacefully on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in her home surrounded by and holding the hand of her loving daughter, Pamela and son in law David A. Smith Sr. She passed peacefully after having the opportunity to say goodbye to her children, grandchildren, friends, and family.

Born in Boston on July 10, 1942, she was raised in Somerville.

Pat was a loving and dedicated mother and nana. She cherished caring for her family. Her happiest moments were holding her grandchildren and watching them grow.

Pat had a strong work ethic. She worked for an alarm company as a dispatcher. She retired at 72.

Pat had a zest for life and enjoyed traveling with her lifelong friends, “the Risquettes”. Two of her favorite places were Foxwoods and Las Vegas where she saw her favorite shows, Cher and Celine Dion. She was also a fervent Bingo player!

Despite a stroke at 72, she defied the odds, fought back, and pressed on, living her life to the fullest. One of her most proud and memorable experiences was taking her entire family on a cruise to Alaska.

Pat was the devoted wife of the late Joseph Kasparian Jr., who died in 2016. She was a loving mother and friend to her daughters Pamela Ann Smith of Quincy and Lisa Ann Lamb of Norwell. Pat was kind and supportive of her two caring and compassionate sons in law, David Anthony Smith Sr. and Robert Lamb of Norwell. Pat was an adoring Nana to: Joseph Kasparian Smith of Brighton, David A. Kasparian Smith Jr. of Quincy, Drew Kasparian Smith of Weymouth, Zachary Austin Lamb, Allison Lucy Lamb and Travis Robert Lamb of Norwell.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10 AM on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, prior to the Graveside Service at 11 AM in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

All are lovingly welcome to join and celebrate Pat Kasparian’s life.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat’s memory may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Clinical and Translational Research Unit (ACTRU) and mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital Developmental Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or made online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate; please be sure to indicate that the gift is a tribute gift in memory Patricia A. “Pat” Kasparian.

