Patricia A. McEachen, 83

Patricia A. “Patty” (McCann) McEachen, age 83, of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, July 15, 2024 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Milton, surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born in Boston, to the late Raymond and Christine (McAvoy) McCann. She was raised and educated in Mission Hill. She lived in Quincy’s Houghs Neck for the past twenty-five years.

Patty was a homemaker who was devoted to her family, especially her late husband, children, and grandchildren. As a young woman, she had worked for the Raytheon Company and later in life, as an associate at Stop & Shop on Southern Artery in Quincy.

Patty enjoyed vegetable gardening, fishing, and the company of her Shih Tzu, Franklin. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her family.

Beloved wife of the late Martin W. McEachen.

Devoted mother of Maria MacKenzie and her husband Ronnie, Lisa Stark and her husband Monty, Nancy McEachen, David McEachen, Patrick McEachen, Martin E. McEachen and his wife Emily, and the late Martin D. McEachen.

Loving grandmother of Sherry, Ronnie, Kelly, Hilary, Damien, Shalena, Raymond, Martin, David, Anthony, and Terrol.

Cherished great grandmother of many.

One of eight siblings, she is survived by her dear brother, Stevie McCann.

Patty is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

At the request of the family, funeral services will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to the Pine Street Inn, Attn: Development Office, 444 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118 or www.pinestreetinn.org.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or ca