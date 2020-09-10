Patricia A. McKenna, 86

Patricia A. McKenna of Quincy passed away on Saturday, September 6, 2020 at age 86.

A lifelong Quincy resident, she worked at Quincy City Hospital before retiring.

The daughter of the late Walter and Isabel (Smollett) McKenna, Patricia is survived by her nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visiting hour on Friday, September 11 from 9:00 to 9:30AM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center.

A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00AM at Divine Mercy Parish, St. Mary’s Church 115 Crescent St. W. Quincy.

Burial is at St. Mary’s Cemetery.