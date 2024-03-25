Patricia A. Miceli, 90

Patricia A. (Cudworth) Miceli, of Quincy, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at the age of 90.

Patricia was born in Boston on June 26, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Patrick Driscoll and Anne (Dacey) Cudworth. She was raised in Boston, attended local schools, and graduated from Girls High.

Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Frank M. Miceli, who died in 1996. She was the devoted mother of Frank M. Miceli and his wife Carrie of Weymouth, Anne C. Miceli of Quincy, Stephen M. Miceli of Quincy, Daniel J. Miceli of Texas, Patricia E. Miceli of Texas, and Matthew J. Miceli and his wife Karen of Whitman. Patricia was the loving grandmother of Katherine White and her husband Cal of Taunton, Anthony, Samantha, Joseph and Emily Miceli, all of Whitman. She was preceded in death by her brother Raymond and her sisters Barbara and Phyllis and is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Following cremation, Patricia will be interred privately in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Patricia’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

