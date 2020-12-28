Sister Patricia A. Norton, 83 of Quincy, passed away on December 24, 2020.

She was a Sister of Charity of Nazareth for over 60 years. Patricia was born and raised in South Boston to the late Peter and Mary Norton. Pat had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Her selfless personality led her to religious education and helping others. She held many titles – teacher, principal, hospice chaplain – and she was affectionately known to her family and their friends as “Auntie Pat.”

Loving sister of the late Carole M. (Norton) Burke, Paul J. Norton and Peter J. Norton. Cherished Auntie Pat to Patricia Fleming, Maureen McKillop, Kathleen McPhee, Mary Beth Simmons, Paul Norton and Wayne Shepherd. Also survived by 13 great nieces and nephews and 3 great-great nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, December 29 from 2-5 PM at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home EAST WEYMOUTH at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street). On Wednesday, a funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM.

Burial at Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Patricia to Interfaith Social Services, 105 Adams St., Quincy, MA 02169.