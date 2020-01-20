Patricia A. Peters, 77

Patricia A. Peters, age 77, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, in the comfort of her loving family.

Patricia was born in Boston, raised and educated in Hyde Park and Quincy schools and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1960. She was also a graduate of Bridgewater State College and later earned a Master’s degree from Suffolk University. She had lived in Quincy for most of her life.

As a young woman, with a strong sense of helping others, Pat joined the USO and served in Vietnam and later taught in the central American countries of Costa Rica, Honduras and Guatemala.

Returning to the United States, she taught in Beverly before working in Hanover for fifteen years as a reading teacher. She was also a text book sales representative for the former Scott Forsman Publishing Company for many years.

Patricia loved the ocean and Nantasket Beach. She also enjoyed books, reading, fine dining and trips to Foxwoods with family and friends.

She cherished her family and was the loving care giver to her parents, the late Walter F. and Gertrude M. (Murphy) Peters. She was the devoted sister of Walter F. Peters, Jr. and his wife Donna of Scituate, Loretta M. Oliva McTiernan and her husband James “Macca” of Quincy, James F. Peters and his wife Susan of Taunton, and the late William J. Peters and his wife Noreen of Quincy. Loving aunt of seven nieces and nephews and ten great nieces and great nephews. She was also the aunt of the late Amanda C. Peters.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, January 25, at the Common Market Restaurant, 97 Willard Street, West Quincy from 12 – 2 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

For those who wish, donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to Hanover Permanent Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 67, Hanover, MA 02339.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

