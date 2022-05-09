Patricia A. Petrilli, 83

Patricia Ann (McCarthy) Petrilli, of Braintree and Englewood, Florida, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She was 83.

Born in Randolph on Sept. 12, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Alice T. (Adams) McCarthy. Patty was raised in Quincy, attended local schools, and graduated from Quincy High School. In 1957, she worked for New England Mutual Life Insurance in Boston where she was a computer programmer using one of the first commercially available computers in the United States known as the Univac-I.

Patty took great pride in being a homemaker. She recognized that raising responsible and respectful children with her husband was the most vital vocation in the world. During this fundamental role, she also devoted herself to supporting her husband’s plumbing business: E.H. Marchant Co. in Quincy. She was the bookkeeper and the “glue that kept everything together” from 1968 through 2000. Her devotion to the business and her involvement in the industry led her to become a Past President of the Women’s Auxiliary of the PHCC of Massachusetts.

A caregiver by nature, Patty was a mother figure to many people. When her father died at a young age, Patty and her sister Alice took on the responsibility of tending to their younger siblings while their mother worked. This challenge formed her natural nurturing skills and prepared her to become the wonderful matriarch of her own family. Her sisters and brothers, cousins, many nieces and nephews, and friends old and new, were generously cared for as well. Her tender heart made everyone comfortable to come to her for advice and guidance.

The most important part of Patty’s life was her family. She loved her husband Larry, and after his death, her dear friend Charlie, her children, and especially her granddaughters whom she lovingly referred to as her “7 Angels”. Nana, as she was known, made sure her “7 Angels” were not only properly prepared for life, but widely known to the world. During her last month in Florida her “7 Angels” visited and were easily recognized while joining Nana at the beach, the clubhouse, and all over town. Her assistance in raising a new generation of caring and strong young ladies has made the world a better place.

Patty was blessed years after the death of Larry, to be loved and cared for once again by Charlie. She enjoyed his company and the way he became a cherished part of her life and family.

Patty expressed her love in so many ways. She made needlepoint blankets for all her granddaughters’ college graduations. The blanket included each school’s name and colors, but most evident will be the presence of Nana’s warmth. She made homemade jelly from the grapevine in the back yard and chocolate chip cookies for everyone. Patty also loved painting with acrylics. She adored her large group of friends in Florida and at home where she was usually found at the center of planning the social activities.

Patty was tech-savvy, adventurous, and active. She loved the outdoors and learned how to ski when she was 30, alongside her children. She continued to ski well into her 60s. Patty and her husband, with their children, built a vacation chalet in New Hampshire 50 years ago that she affectionately named “The Zoo”. She thrived as the “zookeeper” in a chalet full of family and guests.

Patty will be remembered for being loving, caring, forgiving, strong and empowering. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Petrilli Jr, who died in 2000. Together they shared 38 faithful and fun years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Kathleen M. Petrilli of Quincy, Lawrence J. Petrilli III and his wife Ronna of Braintree, Michael P. Petrilli and his wife Susan of Braintree, and Patricia A. Foley and her husband Brian of Pembroke. Patricia was the loving grandmother of “Nana’s 7 Angels” Anita (Petrilli) Camobreco and her husband Ben, Kim, Nicole, and Marina Petrilli, Shannon, Tara, and Kiley Foley. She was the dear sister of Eileen Chase and her late husband Joe of Quincy, Jean McCarthy of Brockton, Daniel McCarthy and his wife Nina of Hull, Jack McCarthy and his wife Lupe of Idaho, Rita Sandberg and her late husband Bud of Scituate, and the late Alice Murphy Yeomans and her surviving husband John of Middleboro. Patricia was the dear friend of seventeen years to Charles Maskell of Braintree and Florida. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, May 15, 2022, 3-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St. Braintree at 10 a.m.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Patricia’s spirit as a nurturing mother to all, memorial contributions may be sent in Patricia’s name to Tommy’s Place Foundation, Inc., 90 Shore Ave., Quincy, MA 02169, or by visiting: tommysplace.org/ways-to-give-2.

