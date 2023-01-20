Patricia A. Sordillo, 61

Patricia A. Sordillo, age 61, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died suddenly, Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at home.

Patricia was born in Weymouth, raised and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1979. She earned an Associate degree from Quincy College.

Pat was proud to be a registered nurse and devoted herself to the profession. She was employed with Fresenius Medical Care in Waltham for twenty years, beginning as a Clinical Support Specialist for the Renal Therapies Group before being promoted to Senior Support Specialist. She was the recipient of many Clinical Support Specialist Nurse of the Year awards on her team. Pat had a passion for sharing her nursing knowledge and served as a mentor to many of her colleagues. She had previously worked for St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton and the former Saint Margaret’s Hospital in Dorchester.

She was a member of the Mass Bay American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA) and had served in various officer positions, including past president.

Pat was an avid shopper, with a passion for shoes. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends, especially at the holidays. She also enjoyed spending time on Cape Cod with family and friends.

Beloved daughter of the late Louis J. and Gloria A. (Bruno) Sordillo.

Devoted sister of Rose Roybal and her husband Amado of Albuquerque, N.M., Gloria Svensson and her husband Joel of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Nancy Stansbury and her husband Thomas of Quincy, Susan Lyons and her husband Peter of Hanover, Christine Hyslip and her husband John of Quincy, and predeceased by Kathleen Gillooly and her late husband Francis, Louise O’Brien and her late husband William, and the late Louis J. Sordillo, Jr.

Loving aunt of her nephews, godson William O’Brien, Jr. and his wife Sheriann, Mark Gillooly and his wife Alicia, Kevin Gillooly, Stephen O’Brien and his wife Nicole, Peter and Paul Lyons; and her nieces, Amanda and Angela Hyslip.

Much-loved great aunt of Kaelyn O’Brien and Michael Gillooly. As well as her furry nieces and nephews.

Dear friend of Robin Wright of Quincy. Pat is also survived by many cherished friends, neighbors, and colleagues.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, January 22, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, January 23, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association – MA Chapter, 85 East Concord Street, Ground Floor, Boston, MA 02218.

