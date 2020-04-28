Patricia A. Trotman, 84, of Quincy formerly of Randolph, on April 25, 2020 following a short illness.She was the daughter of the late James Conway and the late Jeannette (Breton) Marmen.

She was a former member of St. Mary’s Church, Randolph. Pat relished her role as a stay at home mom, and she enjoyed cooking, reading and dancing to music, though her favorite times were those spent in the company of her loving family.

Wife of Alfred Trotman. Mother of Michael Frates and his wife Liisa Eddy of Clinton and Deborah Walker and her husband Christopher of Oakham. Sister of William Marmen of Acushnet and Jacqueline Martin of Cape Cod. Grandmother of Madison and Nathan Frates and Ava Walker. Also survived by many dear friends and extended family.

Due to current health concerns, her funeral and burial arrangements are private. To leave online condolences please visit HamelLydon.com