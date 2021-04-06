Patricia Ann ‘Patsy’ Flaherty

Patricia Ann (Brophy) “Patsy” Flaherty, of Quincy, died April 5, 2021.

Patsy adored her family and was the honorary grandmother of her neighborhood. She loved children and was generous beyond words. She enjoyed trips to Foxwoods and Las Vegas and traveling with her husband. Patsy worked for the United States Post Office for over 20 years as a postal worker. She was nurturing, caring, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Loving daughter of the late Patrick and Laura (King) Brophy. Beloved wife of the late Paul Flaherty. Cherished sister of Linda O’Connell and her husband Arthur of Whitman, Peggie Mazzone and her husband Lorenzo of Henderson, NV, Jim Brophy and his wife Elaine of Abington, and Liz Pollastretti and her husband Michael of Quincy. Loving aunt of Amy, Kerri, Lora, Michael, Christopher, Marc, Carlo, Kristen, Janelle, Katarina, Michael and many great nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 3-6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 11 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

www.Keohane.com In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patsy may be made to CCALS, PO Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574. Seefor online condolences.