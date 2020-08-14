Patricia B. Gibbons, 79

Patricia B. (McCormack) Gibbons, age 79, of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Boston Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born, raised and educated in Norwood. She was a graduate of Norwood High School, Class of 1959, and the Mount Auburn School of Nursing, Class of 1962. She had lived in Quincy for fifty-six years.

She was a registered nurse and had worked at Milton Hospital for many years.

Beloved wife for fifty-six years of David M. Gibbons.

Devoted mother of Brian J. Gibbons and his wife Donna of Mansfield, Patricia A. Joyce and her husband Mark of Stoughton, David M. Gibbons, Jr. and his wife Sally of Weymouth.

Loving grandmother of Matthew, Colin, Kelli, Miranda, Ryan, Owen, and Corey.

Dear sister of Mary McCormack of Hudson, Betty Ann Houghton of Florida, Martha Durning of Norwood, Robert McCormack of Norwood, and Joseph McCormack of Utah.

Patricia is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, August 17, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, August 18, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.