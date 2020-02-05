Patricia Casey

Patricia “Patsy” (Kiley) Casey of Quincy passed away on February 3, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Leo Casey. Daughter of the late John and Anne Kiley. Sister of the late Anne Joyce, Virginia Flynn and her husband William Flynn and Thomas Kiley. Cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.

Patsy was a devoted Catholic and a longtime parishioner of St. Gregory Church and St. Ann Church, both in Dorchester, along with St. Bartholomew Church in Needham. She worked for New England Telephone for many years, retiring as district manager.

Patsy had impeccable taste for fashion and loved to travel. Most of all, Patsy loved her family, especially her nieces and nephews to whom she was like a second mother. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Gregory Church, 2215 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester, Thursday February 6 at 12 Noon.. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Thursday 10:00am – 11:30am in Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS.

Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.