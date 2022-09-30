Patricia E. Nee

Patricia “Pat” Ellen (Bean) Nee died peacefully after a long illness on Sept. 26, 2022.

Pat was born to the late James and Dorothy Bean and raised in South Boston where she attended St. Monica’s parish. In 1962 she married the late John F. Nee, also of South Boston, and they resided in Quincy for over 50 years.

Pat was a graduate of Emmanuel College and obtained a Master’s degree from Bridgewater State College. She was a special education teacher in Quincy for over 30 years where she was beloved by her students and fellow teachers. She was also involved in numerous volunteer activities including serving at the Quincy food pantry, Father Bill’s Place and was a eucharistic minister at Saint Joseph’s parish in Quincy Point. She enjoyed gardening and traveling but mostly loved time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her brother, Joseph and his wife Madeline, of Andover, MA, daughters Carolyn and her husband, John Kavanaugh, of Dallas, TX, Julie and her husband, John Yuder, of Closter, NJ, and son, John Nee and his wife Christy, of Roswell, GA. She will also be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Chris Kavanaugh and his wife Kirsten, Ryan Kavanaugh, Erin Yuder, Matt Yuder, Sarah Nee, Hannah Nee and Brady Nee.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Monday, 5-7 p.m., in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., East Milton. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In recognition of Pat’s charitable nature and in lieu of flowers, her family encourages all who wish to make a donation in her name to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Flr 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org

