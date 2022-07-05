Patricia E. Sines, 69

Patricia E. Sines of Quincy passed away on June 27, 2022, at the age of 69. Pat enjoyed the holidays, spending time with her family and her cat Tigger. She loved her nieces, nephews and their children.

Loving sister of Phillip Sines and his wife Colleen of GA, Frank Sines of Carver, Yvonne Primavera and her husband James of Plymouth, Steven Sines and his wife Dorothy of ME, Thomas Sines of Quincy, Martin Sines and his wife Sandra of Pembroke, Janet Shea and her husband Joseph of Hanson, Ann Marie Conti and her husband Robert of Plympton; survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; Also survived by longtime friend Jimmy Steverman.

Visiting hours were held Thursday, June 30, at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center, followed by a funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Parish Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy. Burial at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org/involved/donate.html.