Patricia E. Smith, 77

Patricia Ellen Smith, 77, of Quincy, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, December 30, 2022, surrounded by family.

Patricia was born on March 17, 1945 in Gainesville, FL and raised in Boston, MA. She was one of three children to Evelyn Gore. She was preceded in death by her brothers Paul Clifford and Walter Clifford. She was the beloved wife of the late William O Smith. They married on September 19, 1964. She was the loving mother of five children. Cindy Mastrorilli of Woonsocket, RI, the late Karen Raddatz, William Smith of Dorchester, MA, Stacy Smith of Quincy, MA, and Kimberly Smith of Clarksville, TN. She had twelve grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and three more on the way. They were her pride and joy.

Patricia loved her family more than anything. She also enjoyed a good cup of tea, bingo, the Patriots and the Red Sox, game shows, angels, sweets, and cats.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02170.

