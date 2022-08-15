Patricia Flaherty, 84

Patricia Flaherty of Randolph, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. She was 84.

She was born in Boyle, Co. Roscommon, Ireland to Kathleen (Boylan) and Patrick J. Flaherty and raised in Ireland. In her early twenties she moved to Dorchester, MA. She worked as an Office Administrator with Liberty Mutual Insurance and was able to retire after a long-distinguished career.

Patricia had a quiet disposition but that didn’t stop her from joking and being around the people she loved. In her spare time, she enjoyed being around her family. She also liked to travel back to Ireland at least once a year to keep in touch with family.

Devoted sister of Marion Flaherty of Quincy, Mae O’Leary of Somerville, Doreen Chase of Quincy, Noel Flaherty of Quincy, Breege Flaherty of Ireland, Rosaleen Flaherty of Ireland, Annie O’Leary of Quincy, and Margaret Whelan of Ireland. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings: Elizabeth “Lily” Flaherty, Robert Flaherty and Patrick Flaherty.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.