Patricia H. Naughton, 88

Patricia H. “Tishie” Naughton, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, December 9, 2023. She was 88.

She was born in Boston to Margaret and Patrick Barrett and raised in Jamaica Plain. Tishie graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School. She married Thomas Naughton, and they started a family in Hyde Park. In 1976, they moved to Quincy, where they would spend the remainder of their days together. After the kids were old enough to look after themselves, Tishie went back to work. She worked as an insurance rater with CNA for almost 20 years.

In her spare time, she was an avid reader and Boston sports fan. She also enjoyed watching golf and going for walks. Christmas was always a special time of year for Tishie, and it was important to her that she make it a special time of year for her children and grandchildren.

Tishie was honest, hardworking and independent. She always believed in being true to yourself and was very supportive of those she loved. Family meant the world to her. She loved to reminisce about growing up with her siblings, cousins, and friends. She was truly, one of a kind.

Beloved wife of 46 years to the late Thomas J. Naughton. Devoted mother of Tom Naughton of Quincy and Patty Porter and her husband Tim of Greenland, NH. Cherished grandmother to Ryan and Avery Porter. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Patrick Barrett and her siblings, Mary Carlson, Margie Roake, Dottie Campbell, Jackie Barrett and Bobby Barrett.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, December 22nd, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, December 23rd at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston.