Patricia H. ‘Trisha’ Ryan, 81

Patricia H. “Trisha” (Connell) Ryan, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed quietly and peacefully at home on Sunday, March 19, 2023 with her husband and daughter by her side. She was 81.

Trisha was born in Boston on March 10, 1942 and was the daughter of the late John D. and Helen M. (Mahoney) Connell.

Trisha was a gentle soul. She worked as a hairdresser for many years at Bab’s Coiffures, and also as a bookkeeper for Kiddie Products. Once retired she stayed at home to take care of her family and the bookkeeping for her husband Skip’s lobstering business. Trisha was also a longtime treasurer for the Boston Harbor Lobsterman Co-op.

Trisha enjoyed tending to her garden and watching the water and boats in Quincy Bay from the windows of her home. She had a love for all animals, and her family had many dogs and cats throughout the years. Trisha also took in strays of all kinds and species in need of help, which included fostering cats for the Quincy Animal Shelter.

Trisha was the beloved wife of Gale Y. “Skip” Ryan, and the devoted mother of Lori J. Ryan, both of Squantum. She was the dear sister of Richard T. Connell and his wife Joanne of Quincy, Robert J. Connell Sr. and his wife Karen of Quincy, the late John D. Connell, the late Joan M. Clark, and the late Kathleen M. Chetywnd. Trisha is also survived by many loving, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, March 27, 2023, 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9: 30 AM on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Cremation will follow. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Trisha’s name to the Quincy Animal Shelter, PO Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.