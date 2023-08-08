Patricia J. Harding, 92

Patricia J. (McClure) Harding, age 92, of Quincy, formerly of Holbrook, died, Sunday August 6, 2023 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., raised and educated in New Wilmington, Pa. She attended Westminster College in Pa., graduated from Bridgewater State University, and later received her Master’s Degree in Reading Education from Eastern Nazarene College. She lived in Quincy for five years, previously in Holbrook for over sixty years.

Patricia was an adjunct instructor at Quincy College for six years and retired in 1999. Previously, she had taught at Weymouth High School and Hingham High School after beginning her career in the Holbrook Public Schools.

Patricia was a longtime active member of the Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy where she was a volunteer and taught Christian Education. She was a voting registrar in Holbrook for many years and a consummate gardener. She was also an avid reader and a frequent patron of the Braintree Public Library. Patricia was exceptionally fashionable and accessorized with many pieces of jewelry and was known for sending thoughtful cards for every occasion to friends and neighbors.

Patricia was especially devoted to her family.

Beloved wife for seventy years of the late Leonard W. Harding.

Devoted mother of Jodi Fletcher and her husband Donald of Abington, Paige Miño and her husband Mario of Guatemala, and Roberta Gansenberg and her husband Alan of Salem.

Loving grandmother of Corey Fletcher, Kyle Fletcher and his wife Jill (Zahareas), Ian Fletcher, Jenni Rose (Miño) and her husband Alejandro Castroconde, Kelly (Gansenberg) and her husband Christian Stein, Tracy (Gansenberg) and her husband Ryan Cox, and Cammy Gansenberg and her fiancé Myles Cox.

Cherished great grandmother of Liam, Langdon, Josephine, Lilah, Aiden, Althea, and her namesake, Bailey Patricia.

Sister-in-law of the late Lois M. Marshall.

Patricia is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including Jimmy and Darlene Geddes of Mississippi.

Memorial Visiting Hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, August 13, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, on Monday, August 14, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery, Holbrook.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to the Fort Square Presbyterian Church Mission Fund, c/o 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.