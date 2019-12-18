Patricia J. Miceli, 84

Patricia J. (Lowney) Miceli, 84, of Quincy passed away at home on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Born in Medford, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Lowney and Johannah (Harrington). Patricia was a graduate of Medford High School and was an administrative assistant for the National Fire Protection Association. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, stencil painting, and gardening. The greatest joys in Patricia’s life came from time spent with her family.

Beloved wife of Leonard F. Miceli of Quincy, and devoted mother of Lenny and his wife Shanie of Marshfield, Patti and her husband Hans Laenen of Weymouth, Mark and his wife Joanie of Quincy, Linda Lynch of Hingham and her late husband Bobby, and Laura of Quincy. She was the proud Nana of Francesca, Melissa, and Maria Miceli; Julia, Diana, Angela, and Christian Laenen; and Bridget, Cassie, and Sheila Lynch. She was the sister of John Lowney and his wife Bea of Utah, and the late Mary Francis Wilcox, Billy Lowney and Ann Nestor. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to gather in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY beginning at 9:30 AM on Friday December 20, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery. Following the burial, the Miceli family wishes to invite all family and friends to a Celebration of Life gathering at Siros at Marina Bay, 307 Victory Rd. Quincy from 1:00 – 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Patricia’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.

