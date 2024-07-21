Patricia Joanne Allan

Patricia Joanne (Russell) Allan was born in Jamaica Plain, September 23, 1934

She was one of 11 children of Frances I.(Drummond) Russell and Patrick J. Russell, her siblings all deceased Patrick J. Russell, James L. Russell and (twins) Frances I. Murray and Elizabeth R. Smith, Edward F. Russell, Shirley M. Morganella, Jacquelynne A. Lange, Ronald P. Russell, Gerard A. Russell and Jane D. King

She was the mother of Donald Allan(Ellen) Brenda Mullin(James) Tracie Pustizzi(Peter) and the late Robert S. Allan and has many nieces and nephews. She has 10 grandchildren, Michelle, Donald, Nicole, Christina, Leanne, Christopher, Jessica, Joseph, Juliana and Paige and 6 great grandchildren Jameson, Alayna, Jacoby, James, Grayson and Vivianne

Patricia grew up in Jamaica Plain graduating from Jamaica Plain high school in 1952.

Patricia’s interest were outings with friends and family, she liked bowling, bingo, casino trips. She loved her trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Patricia will be missed, She was a spunky fun lady with independence and strength.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, July 26, 2024 from 8:30-9:45 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.