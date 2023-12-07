Patricia Johnson, 81

Patricia Devine Johnson of Quincy, MA, and Deland, FL, entered into eternal life on Friday, December 1, 2023, at the age of 81.

She was born and raised in Quincy, MA. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Johnson of New York, and her parents, Audrey Oberg and Anthony Festus Devine of Quincy, MA. She is survived by her brother, James Devine, and his wife, Ann of Tiverton, RI, her nieces Danielle Devine Scipione of Vero Beach, FL, and Patricia Devine of Westport, MA and her nephews Grant Devine and John Devine of Westport, MA.

She will always be remembered for her love for her family, abundant generosity to those around her, fierce independence, and dedication to her animals and breathtaking gardens.

Her Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Little Compton, Rhode Island, at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society.

Arrangements under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel, Quincy.