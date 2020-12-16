Patricia K. Burrows-Flood

Patricia “Patti” Kathleen Burrows-Flood passed away suddenly Tuesday, December 8, 2020 with her husband Frank by her side at Savannah Memorial Hospital. She had suffered a massive cerebral hemorrhage. Patti went to her Lord peacefully after receiving last rites.

Anyone who knew her was aware that Patti lived a remarkably full, active life. A lifelong sufferer of Crohn’s Disease she was a fighter to the end who traveled the world always open to new adventures. She regaled her friends and family with happy interesting stories. A gal who loved the outdoors she cherished her life as a world class skier and was a long time director of a Massachusetts ski club. Born in Boston on October 8, 1942 to Charles Flaherty and Rita Flanagan Flaherty Patti graduated from North Quincy H.S. and Quincy College in MA.

Starting with a career in the airlines in 1963 as a hostess she worked and played in too many professions to mention. For many years she lived in Braintree, MA and then for more than 4 decades both part time and full time in Vail and Beaver Creek, CO. Patti and Frank also lived in Belfair, Bluffton, SC since 2006. She lived and loved her life to the fullest in both Colorado and S.C. where she easily made lifelong friends.

Patti is survived by her husband, Frank Flood as well as two brothers, Dick Flaherty of Sante Fe, NM and Bud Flaherty of Quincy, Mass. Additionally she leaves behind stepchildren Karen Freck of Vienna, VA, Scott Piscitello of Portland, OR and numerous nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Joseph Burrows.

We will celebrate her life with a funeral mass at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Bluffton, SC on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 10:30 am followed by a reception in her honor at the Belfair 1811 Clubhouse.

A memorial scholarship fund has been established in the name of Patti Burrows-Flood. Contributions can be sent to St. Gregory the Great School, 38 Saint Gregory Dr., Bluffton, SC 29909. Write on the memo line: Patti Burrows-Flood Scholarship if you wish to contribute.

Funeral arrangements were made by Sauls Funeral Home, Bluffton, S.C.