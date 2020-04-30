Patricia Kenney LaRosa

Patricia (O’Gorman) Kenney LaRosa, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully on April 25.

Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester O’Gorman and Ruth (Clancy). She was the beloved wife of the late Alphonse LaRosa, and the mother of Robert J. Kenney and his wife Sheryl of Pembroke and John S. Kenney and his wife Beverly of Braintree. She was the grandmother of Ross, Cassandra, Ian, Amanda, Katherine, and Zachary.

She was a retiree of New England Telephone Co.

In light of current circumstances, services will be private with burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

Memorial donations may be made to Hebrew Senior Life, 1200 Centre St., Roslindale MA 02131.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.