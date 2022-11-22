Patricia L. Bentley, 67

Patricia L. (Stafford) Bentley, age 67, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home comforted by the love of her life and husband of 50 years, Earl “Barney” Bentley on Nov. 14, 2022 following a long & hard-fought battle with cancer.

Patty was raised in North Weymouth where she spent many days on the beach with her three sisters. A longtime resident of Quincy, after marriage she moved to Hough’s Neck to raise her family and later help care for her special needs grandson. Patty was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother whose greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was known to all as the kindest woman and was loved by anyone who had the blessing of knowing her.

Patty was predeceased by her parents Richard and Rae Stafford and her sisters, Lynn Stafford and Kimberly Leavitt. She is survived by her devoted husband Earl “Barney” Bentley, and her three children; Christopher Bentley and his wife Shirley of Weymouth, Tricia Bentley and her husband Michael Hendrickson of Weymouth and Craig Bentley of Holbrook. She also leaves behind her 4 grandchildren, Chris, Evan, Christopher Jr., and Cassandra, her sister Kathy Hanshaw and husband Doug of Whitman, her brother-in-law Steve Peak and wife Cathy of Wilmington along with many nieces & nephews who will all miss her dearly.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend her memorial visiting hours on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 from 4:00pm-5:30pm immediately followed by a Catholic Prayer Service beginning at 5:30pm at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.

Celebration of Life information will be shared when it becomes available.