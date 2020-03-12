Patricia L. Chiavaroli

Patricia L. (Fidler) Chiavaroli of Milton died Thursday February 27, 2020.

Beloved wife of 65 years of the late Stephen A. Chiavaroli, Sr. Proud, supportive, and adoring mother of Carolyn L. Libby of N. Monmouth, Maine, Mary Beth Chiavaroli (formerly Neary) of Milton, Stephen A. Chiavaroli, Jr. of Paxton and James P. Chiavaroli of Norwell. Sister of the late Mary L. Fidler and Joseph F. Fidler, Jr. Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and soon to be great-great grandson.

Also left behind are many treasured nieces and nephews, 2 godsons: Paul Kelley of Sharon and Daniel McLaughlin of Alexandria, VA, sisters and brothers-in-law Barbara and Richard Carnali of Quincy, Paul and Joanne Chiavaroli of Marshfield, and Betty Fidler of Worcester.

Patricia was born in Quincy on July 7, 1930 and had lived in Milton since 1949 where she and her husband raised their family. She treasured her East Milton neighborhood and considered herself to be extremely blessed to have enjoyed the comfort and beauty of the family home for over 70 years. As a young working mom, she spent 16 happy years employed at Grono & Christie Jewelers in East Milton Square. Upon retirement in 1991, she had worked as a service representative for New England Telephone.

Growing up she developed a great love and appreciation of music. Pat was in the children’s choir at her childhood parish of St Ann’s, Wollaston, and later in life was a member of the Traditional Choir at St. Agatha Church, Milton, where she was a devoted parishioner. From a young age her Catholic faith became an integral part of her life. Patricia enjoyed playing golf both in MA and in Jupiter, FL where she and Steve lived for many of their retired winters. Her enthusiasm and devotion to her beloved Boston Red Sox was known by all. Other pastimes included playing the piano, gardening and bowling. She was a member of The Keglerettes Bowling League in Quincy for several decades. Pat had a great love for wildlife, flowers, nature and animals especially dogs. She was known to have said that each and every dog that came into her home was “The Best and Sweetest” dog ever. Whether you were a relative, friend, neighbor or mere acquaintance of Pat’s you could be assured that you would be on her perpetual greeting card mailing list. A card every year for any and every occasion. It gave her such joy to remember others and encourage them. Pat had a special gift that was both genuine and authentic which was given freely to all who knew her.

Pat’s family would like to thank The Milton Fire Dept, Fallon Ambulance and the wonderfully compassionate staff of the BID Milton Hospital ED and the ICU for their professionalism and dignity on Pat’s final day.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, Milton on March 5.

Interment at Milton Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were made by Dolan Funeral Home, East Milton Square.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Pat’s memory to Saint Agatha Church 432 Adams Street Milton, MA 02186, Catholic Television 34 Chestnut Street Watertown, MA 02472 or practice a random act of kindness.