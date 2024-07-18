Patricia M. Barry, 84

Patricia M. Barry, affectionately known as Nana Pat, passed away peacefully in her own home surrounded by love after a three-decade fight with Cancer on July 16, 2024, at the age of 84. Born on June 16, 1940, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Patricia was the only child of the late Mary (Shipanic) and Arthur Sirois. Her life was a testament that demography does not dictate one’s destiny.

A proud graduate of Harding High School in Bridgeport, CT, Pat went on to pursue a career in sales. Through her work, she met and married her husband John M. Barry. Pat was a loving and supporting spouse and mother. When Pat was not parenting her daughters Wendy Lynn Barry Foley and Johnna Marie Barry, she served as an officer of her husband’s family business Art-Lou Trucking of Stratford, CT. She later went on to run the Sales Office of Vallerie Transportation in Norwalk, CT. Pat especially enjoyed being a soccer mom and vacationing at The Shores Club in Daytona Beach Shores, FL.

When Pat and John divorced in 1995, Pat continued acquiring real estate to survive and prepare for her retirement. With her fierce eye for a deal and her tenacity for success, Pat acquired a small empire.

Pat encouraged her daughters to be well-educated, strong, and independent women. And she encouraged them to buy real estate!

In retirement, Pat enjoyed snow birding in FL and moved to Cape Cod where she enjoyed being near the ocean, eating fried clams and going to the theater. She loved spending time with her family mainly and never missed a good time. Her oldest daughter, Wendy, married John J. Foley of Norwood, Massachusetts. They gave Pat not only two incredible grandchildren, Quinn Richard, and Scarlett Elizabeth, but her new name and persona – Nana Pat.

Nana Pat enjoyed spending leisure time at her daughter Johnna’s home in Squantum, MA being entertained by friends and family old and new poolside. Nana Pat prided herself on: “Telling It Like It Is” since that is what people really need to hear, per Nana Pat!

Since recently relocating to Canton, MA her former husband, John (Chief), and his wife, Wendy (Nana Sparkling), became her closest friends, confidants, and contributed to her caregiving.​

Nana Pat was, and will always be, an icon of female strength and independence. Her legacy is her daughter’s great strength and unwavering work ethic. She took solace and joy in her grandchildren’ happiness, good health and unlimited opportunities.

Nana Pat, whose is not a “Gusher”, treasured her loving care TEAM: Vikki; Danielle; Ana; Kamara; and Rhonda. And lastly, we are grateful for the exceptional care and friendship from Dr. Aviles and his team at Oncology Specialists of Cape Cod. They enabled her to have her many years of a high quality of life beyond all expectation.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ross Mair’s 15th PMC ride honoring Patricia Barry and many other loved ones battling and lost to cancer. https://profile.pmc.org/RM0113

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agatha Parish Milton on Monday, July 22nd at 12:00pm.

A celebration of life will be held immediately following Mass, please contact the family directly for more information.