Patricia M. DiTullio, 84

Patricia M. (George) DiTullio, age 84, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Agnes K. (Nahas) George and step daughter of the late George E. George. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1957.

Patricia was employed as a controller for the former Atlantic Appliance Parts in Quincy for over thirty years. She had been retired for a number of years. Prior to her work at Atlantic, she worked from home while raising her children baking cakes, making clothes, and sewing drapes. She was an entrepreneur.

She was a former member of the Sons of Lebanon Club in Quincy.

Patricia enjoyed traveling. She was a talented cook, baker, and also enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She always made time to spend with and support all of her family, neighbors, and friends. She was devoted to her family, especially her grandsons, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late Edward C. DiTullio.

Devoted mother of Edward C. DiTullio, Jr. of Weymouth, Michael A. DiTullio and his wife Cheryl of South Weymouth.

Loving grandmother of Michael J. DiTullio and his fiancée Cara Bruno, and Brendan R. DiTullio.

Dear sister of the late Robert A. George and his surviving wife Jane of Duxbury. Proud, loving, and supportive aunt of their children: Timothy, Brian, and Devin.

Patricia is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families whom she loved dearly.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, March 15, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, on Saturday, March 16, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to Saint Joseph Church, c/o 556 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

