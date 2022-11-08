Patricia M. Ehrlich

Patricia Marie (Allen) Ehrlich of Pembroke Pines, FL formerly of Squantum and South Boston passed away on Nov. 1, 2022 after a brief but brave battle with cancer.

Pat worked for 15 years for the Quincy Public Schools, most of them in the Dean’s Office at North Quincy High School. She also managed multi-unit properties in Massachusetts and Florida. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed traveling, walking on the Broadwalk, having a cup of coffee with Peter on “their” bench on Hollywood Beach and trips to Nantasket Beach and Rindge, NH.

She is predeceased by her parents Elizabeth (O’Neil) Allen and Arthur R. Allen of South Boston and her son Thomas P. Ehrlich of Quincy. Beloved wife of Peter A. Ehrlich. Devoted mother of Peter J. and his wife Kerrin Ehrlich of Milton, Katie and her husband Danny Kazmarek of San Diego, and Brian and his wife Mollie Ehrlich of Quincy. Loving grandmother to Peter James, Sean Arthur, Chloe Lyn, Adam Walter, Benjamin Paul, Mark William, Kimberly Ann, and Christopher Ryan Ehrlich, Cooper Ronald and Stella Marie Kazmarek, and Lucy Elizabeth Ehrlich. Sister of Robert Arthur and his wife Eileen Allen of Jacksonville, FL. She also leaves behind her nephew and nieces and many cousins who were like brothers and sisters.

Visitation at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., South Boston on Nov. 11 from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston on Nov. 12 at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Flowers or memorial donations to Tunnels to Towers are equally welcome. https://t2t.org/donate/.

