Patricia M. Heald, 74

Patricia M. Heald, of Moultonborough, NH, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, with her family by her side. She was 74.

Born in Boston on November 2, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Dorothea (Young) McMahon. Patricia grew up in the small community of Squantum, Quincy, attending elementary school there.

Patricia was a 1963 graduate of North Quincy High School and a 1969 graduate of Northeastern University with a degree in elementary education. She taught first grade in Quincy, third grade in Auburn, ME and first grade in the Shenandoah School District in Albany, NY.

Devoted to raising her son Doug Jr., she was involved in Cub Scouts, athletics, and was president of the Friends of Music Marshfield High School Music Program.

She thoroughly enjoyed arts and crafts ranging from crocheting, sewing, and quilting to kid’s crafts. Patricia always thought of others first. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to watch comedy movies ranging from the Pink Panther series to The Bird Cage. Her energy and smile were contagious to be around. In the summers she loved being around her family on Lake Winnipesaukee. She was a collector of many antiques and keepsakes. Patricia was a person of strong morals and believed in higher education. One of her main focusses in life was spending time and giving back to children.

She leaves behind her husband Douglas W. Heald Sr.; son Douglas W. Heald Jr. and grandson Aiden T. Heald. Brothers Thomas McMahon, Brian McMahon, and Robert McMahon; sisters in law Kathy McMahon and Deborah McMahon. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, October 15, 2020 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Patricia’s Funeral Mass and Interment will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be sent in Patricia’s name to the American Arthritis Foundation, 47 Elm St., Walpole, MA 02081.