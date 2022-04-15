Patricia M. Meehan, 95

Patricia M. (Mullen) Meehan, of Quincy, died peacefully in her home at the age of 95 on April 12, 2022 surrounded by her family.

The beloved wife of the late Robert E. Meehan, Jr. Loving mother of the late Robert E. Meehan III and his wife Eileen of Quincy, Francis M. Meehan and his wife Karen of Arizona, Joanne McGroarty and her husband Michael of Quincy, James P. Meehan of Quincy, Tricia McNamara and her husband John of Seabrook, NH, Paul J. Meehan and his wife Alissa of East Bridgewater. Sister of Eugene L. Mullen and his wife Jean of Wakefield, Eileen Orlando of Danvers and the late PFC Francis A. Mullen ‘179th infantry’. Cherished Grandma to Sean and his wife Nicole, Colleen and her husband Tyson, Emmett, Christopher, Matthew and fiancé Tessa, Robert and his wife Brittany, Joanna, Kathryn, Erin, Corey, Kelsi, Dean, Devin and Faith. Great Grandma to Brittany and fiancé Rob, Mackenzie, Oliver, Robert and Declan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Patricia worked as a receptionist at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Boston for many years. She was a proud member of the Secular Franciscan Order at St. Anthony’s Fraternity in Boston.

The foundation of her life was her family, she cherished the time she spent with each of them. A devout Catholic, she enjoyed sharing her faith and her incredible memories with her family. These memories will live on in their hearts and become part of her amazing legacy.

Patricia loved chatting with people, knitting, reading, being at “The Lake”, and a hot cup of Salada tea. She will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have had her in their lives.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 3-7pm in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia may be made to St. Anthony’s Shrine, 100 Arch Street, Boston, MA 02107.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.