Patricia M. O’Brien, 75

Patricia M. (Morris) O’Brien, 75, of Quincy, formerly of West Palm Beach, Fla., died on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Patricia was born in Boston to James and Vera Morris (Stankewich). She graduated from South Boston High School and went to UMass Boston on full scholarship awarded to her for her dedication to tenant advocacy. Patricia spent most of her life in Quincy but moved to West Palm Beach, Fla., where she had a long, distinguished career in the field of HIV care and prevention. After two decades in Florida, Patricia returned home to help take care of her ex-husband and best friend, John O’Brien.

She was a relentless caregiver to those she loved and at times to strangers in need. Her hand was always the first to reach out and help if she could. There was never a question, or judgment. A passionate activist, she halted the demolition of the beloved Germantown Neighborhood Center and took up causes that supported tenants’ rights in the public sector. In her spare time, she could be found spending time with family, sketching, playing the guitar, learning Spanish, or planning to attend a protest to help the poor and suffering.

Devoted mother of Linda O’Brien-Lindsay of Quincy and cherished grandmother of Michael Lindsay of Quincy. She is also survived by her loving Aunt Margie, and many loving relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday, November 6, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Sunday at 1 PM in East Congregational Church, UCC, 610 Adams Street, Milton.

